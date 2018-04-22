And we have a winner!

The 100+ ladies of Oliver, Osoyoos, and OK Falls heard from three fabulous charities this evening – the Okanagan Gleaners, the Osoyoos Desert Cultural Society, and the Okanagan Falls Helping Hands. All three charities would have been very worthy of receiving the funds raised this tonight, but in the end it was the Helping Hands of OK Falls that took home the $5000.00.

Our next meeting is scheduled for October 11th, and all women of the South Okanagan are welcome!

