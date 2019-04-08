100 golfers – twenty teams participate

A Pool Winners First Place (Three teams tied)

SOSS Enrichment Fund Golf Tournament 2019

The 24th annual Southern Okanagan Secondary School Enrichment Fund Societies fund raising golf tournament was held at Fairview Mountain Golf Course on Saturday April 6th and 7th. A month before the tournament the board of directors were skeptical if they would be able to host their popular event as it was snowing heavily and the golf course still had some snow on the fairways. Fast forward with favorable warm temperatures, dry conditions and the golf course was in great playing shape as promised by Brian McDonald, G.M. Director of Golf.

Many past participants, new participants, and 36 corporate sponsors committed to the event and the cause.

We thank all of you.

We had 20 teams totaling 100 golfers enjoy a lovely buffet dinner, hamburger lunch, draw prizes, golf prizes and of course lots of laughs and socializing. While the golfers were waiting for the winners to be determined on Sunday they enjoyed watching on the big screen in the clubhouse, Corey Conners a Canadian win the Valero Texas Open. It was very exciting. He will now be playing in the Masters at the Augusta National next weekend in Georgia.

We also had many winning teams. Three teams tied for 1st place in the A Pool: The Denis Fleming team of Bill Ford, Bill Ross, Andrea Aitken, Maria McCarthy. The Wayne Ross team of Al Knippelberg, Bill Barisoff, Sabra McIntyre, and The Mark Weinrich team of Ryan Baptiste, Pete Smith, Ralph Bursey, Anna Lindsay

The winning team for the B Pool:

The Gord Young team of Tony Patrocinio, Paul Kesselring, Dee Hainsworth, Gayle McConnell

The S.O.S.S. Enrichment Fund Society is happy to present 30 graduating S.O.S.S. high school students with scholarships totaling $26,500.00 at the awards ceremony

Monday June 24th at 7:00pm

at the Frank Venables Auditorium