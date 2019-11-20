10 decades of weather – wear and tear on old windows

The Oliver & District Heritage Society has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Heritage BC to help restore all of the original wood windows on the Oliver Museum.

The 1924-era building’s windows are in sore need of repair, as missing putty, cracked panes, and chipped and flaking paint are causing temperature fluctuations inside the building. Upstairs temperatures in particular are often extreme, which places artifacts at risk of damage. The grant funding, which comes from Heritage BC’s Heritage Legacy Fund, will be used along with a donation from the late Carolyn Cope to repair wood and glass and install missing trim and weather-stripping on all of the Museum’s remaining windows. Five windows on the building’s front and west side were restored this spring. The remainder will be completed in April 2020.

Gerry Plante’s Carpentry Ltd. is completing the work following the Standards and Guidelines for the Conservation of Historic Places in Canada, a document with guidelines for restoring heritage buildings. The guide specifies among other things that there should be minimal change to original materials.

The grant will help to preserve the heritage building for future generations. It will also produce a better environment for artifacts, helping the ODHS to better serve Oliver and preserve its history.

Source: Lamplighter – ODHS