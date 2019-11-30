10 year* agreement sought by racing group

Dear Mayor and Council:

On behalf of the Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) we would like to appear before the Committee of the Whole December 2nd.

The Wine Country Racing Association is a registered non-profit society that was established in 2002 to give automotive enthusiasts a legal outlet to race their cars as opposed to street racing.

On June 2, 2006 the first ever agreement was signed with the Town of Osoyoos for 1/8 mile drag racing at the newly paved Osoyoos Airport. To date the WCRA has successfully completed 13 years of drag racing at the Osoyoos Airport with an average of 5 events per year. We would like to meet with the Mayor and Council to provide an update on WCRA as well as seeking opportunities for the future development of WCRA.

Asks:

1. Concern regarding proposed development at the Airport area that would deviate from a “Multi use” facility. As a stakeholder of the Osoyoos Airport we would like to be better involved and informed.

2. Develop a working plan to operate a 10 year agreement between the Town of Osoyoos and WCRA without obstructing the principal function of the Osoyoos Airport.

3. Change layout of Airport lands to make efficient and safe use for race car parking, return lane* and spectators.

David Sabyan

Blair Ogilvy

Wine Country Racing Association